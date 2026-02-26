New insurance scheme introduced for fishermen engaged in diving activities

New insurance scheme introduced for fishermen engaged in diving activities

February 26, 2026   03:52 pm

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board, operating under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, has introduced a new insurance scheme for fishermen engaged in diving activities.

The introduction of an insurance scheme for divers had been a long-standing request by divers’ associations and fishermen involved in diving-related activities.

Accordingly, measures have now been taken to implement this specialized insurance scheme for divers.

The scheme has been launched in line with the government’s policy vision, “A Prosperous Country – A Beautiful Life,” giving priority to managing the life risks faced by divers.

Under the scheme, a compensation of Rs. 1.2 million will be paid to the beneficiaries of an insured diver in the event of death occurring while engaged in diving activities related to the fishing industry.

The scheme also provides coverage for temporary disabilities resulting from accidents that occur while diving in the sea or in inland water bodies.   

Accordingly, insurance coverage options of Rs. 1,200,000 and Rs. 1,500,000 have been introduced under different plans.

Fishermen are required to pay an annual amount of only Rs. 1,920 to obtain coverage under the scheme.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)

Civil groups file complaint seeking corruption probe into coal procurement (English)

Civil groups file complaint seeking corruption probe into coal procurement (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)