New insurance scheme introduced for fishermen engaged in diving activities

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board, operating under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, has introduced a new insurance scheme for fishermen engaged in diving activities.

The introduction of an insurance scheme for divers had been a long-standing request by divers’ associations and fishermen involved in diving-related activities.

Accordingly, measures have now been taken to implement this specialized insurance scheme for divers.

The scheme has been launched in line with the government’s policy vision, “A Prosperous Country – A Beautiful Life,” giving priority to managing the life risks faced by divers.

Under the scheme, a compensation of Rs. 1.2 million will be paid to the beneficiaries of an insured diver in the event of death occurring while engaged in diving activities related to the fishing industry.

The scheme also provides coverage for temporary disabilities resulting from accidents that occur while diving in the sea or in inland water bodies.

Accordingly, insurance coverage options of Rs. 1,200,000 and Rs. 1,500,000 have been introduced under different plans.

Fishermen are required to pay an annual amount of only Rs. 1,920 to obtain coverage under the scheme.