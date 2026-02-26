73-year-old attacked to death by elder brother over land dispute in Elpitiya

A personal dispute between two brothers has reportedly ended in a fatal assault at around 11.00 a.m. today (26) in the Polgaswatta area of Batuwanhena in Elpitiya, police said.

The victim, a 73- year-old man, has reportedly died after being attacked with a club allegedly by his elder brother following an argument.

According to police, the residences of both siblings are located in close proximity to the scene of the crime.

The dispute had reportedly arisen after surveyors arrived at the land to carry out measurement work and had completed their duties. An argument between the two brothers had subsequently intensified, leading to the alleged attack.

The younger brother had fallen to the ground following the attack, and family members subsequently rushed him to the Elpitiya Base Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on admission, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 73-year-old father of five.

Elpitiya Police have initiated investigations to apprehend the suspect in connection with the incident.