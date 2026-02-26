Disaster Relief Officials to launch trade union action tomorrow

February 26, 2026   06:57 pm

Several trade unions representing public service officers engaged in disaster relief activities have decided to temporarily halt their duties and commence trade union action from tomorrow (27).

The decision was announced in a joint statement issued by the All Island Disaster Relief Services Officials’ Union, the Technical Officers’ Trade Union Alliance and the Grama Niladhari Trade Unions.

The unions noted that 93 days have elapsed since the widespread devastation caused by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’, during which Disaster Relief Service Officers and Grama Niladharis have reportedly worked continuously, day and night, serving as the primary coordinators between the government and affected communities.

The statement further highlighted that technical officers have been playing a critical role at the field level, particularly in preparing estimates for compensation and reparation payments related to disaster response activities.

The unions emphasized that the decision to initiate joint trade union action was taken due to the government’s failure to adequately address existing issues, despite the extensive efforts demonstrated by the officers, the statement added.

