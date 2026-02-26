Podi Lassie to be brought to Sri Lanka tomorrow from India?

Podi Lassie to be brought to Sri Lanka tomorrow from India?

February 26, 2026   07:44 pm

Janith Madushanka, alias “Podi Lassie”, a Sri Lankan underworld figure and alleged drug kingpin wanted by police in connection with several murders, is scheduled to be brought to the island tomorrow (27) morning, more than a year after his arrest in India.

‘Podi Lassie’, a large-scale drug trafficker and organized criminal, had reportedly been evading authorities since being granted bail by court in 2024, and later fled to India. 

After being granted bail, he had allegedly left the court premises in a lawyer’s vehicle, police said.

According to the police, he was later arrested Indian authorities in Mumbai, in January 2025.

Two officials from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had left for India yesterday, and ‘Podi Lassie’ is expected to be escorted back to Sri Lanka tomorrow morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)

Civil groups file complaint seeking corruption probe into coal procurement (English)

Civil groups file complaint seeking corruption probe into coal procurement (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)