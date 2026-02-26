Podi Lassie to be brought to Sri Lanka tomorrow from India?

Janith Madushanka, alias “Podi Lassie”, a Sri Lankan underworld figure and alleged drug kingpin wanted by police in connection with several murders, is scheduled to be brought to the island tomorrow (27) morning, more than a year after his arrest in India.

‘Podi Lassie’, a large-scale drug trafficker and organized criminal, had reportedly been evading authorities since being granted bail by court in 2024, and later fled to India.

After being granted bail, he had allegedly left the court premises in a lawyer’s vehicle, police said.

According to the police, he was later arrested Indian authorities in Mumbai, in January 2025.

Two officials from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had left for India yesterday, and ‘Podi Lassie’ is expected to be escorted back to Sri Lanka tomorrow morning.