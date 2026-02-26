Secretary to President directs officials to expedite relief efforts for Cyclone Ditwah victims

The progress review meeting of the 16th session of the National Council for Disaster Management was held this morning (26) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of the Secretary to the President, Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

During the meeting, the Secretary to the President observed that the various institutions responsible for providing relief to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah each have distinct roles and implementation plans, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The Secretary to the President highlighted that greater coordination and collaboration among these institutions at this stage would enable disaster management and relief operations to be carried out more efficiently and effectively.

Dr Kumanayake further stated that by working together as a single mechanism towards a common objective and by ensuring the accurate exchange of information, relief measures for affected communities could be expedited. He also stressed the importance of obtaining accurate and reliable data for this purpose.

Discussions were also held on identifying suitable lands for the construction of new houses for those affected by the disaster and those residing in high-risk areas.

It was noted that construction should proceed promptly in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines of the National Building Research Organisation, following site inspections.

It was decided to hold a special discussion with the Commissioner General of Essential Services to expedite the completion of the housing programme, the statement said.

The Secretary to the President further instructed officials to ensure the prompt payment of compensation and other allowances to affected persons and to give special attention to appeals submitted by those who have not yet received benefits.

Among those present were the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.), Secretary to the Ministry of Housing Construction and Water Supply, Kumudulal Bogahawatta, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Kapila Janaka Bandara, Additional Secretary of Disaster Management Division K.G. Dharmathilaka, Director General of the Department of Meteorology, Athula Karunanayake, Senior Assistant Secretary of the National Disaster Relief Services Centre Namal Liyanage, Director General of the National Building Research Organisation, Asiri Karunanayake, Director General of the Disaster Management Centre Major General Sampath Kotuwegoda(Retd.) and representatives from the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, the Urban Development Authority, the Central Environmental Authority and several other institutions.

--PMD--