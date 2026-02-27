Podi Lassie brought to Sri Lanka from India

Podi Lassie brought to Sri Lanka from India

February 27, 2026   06:35 am

Organized criminal and alleged drug trafficker Arumahandi Janith Madhusankha de Silva, alias “Podi Lassie”, has been brought back to Sri Lanka from India by a special police team this morning (27).

He had been arrested by Indian security authorities following a diplomatic engagement and with the intervention of Interpol.

‘Podi Lassie’, who allegedly fled to India by sea after being granted bail on December 9, 2024, was reportedly apprehended by security officials in Mumbai in January 2025.

Accordingly, he was brought to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake from Mumbai on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-142 at 5.55 a.m. today (27).

Upon arrival, he was taken under heavy security from the airport and handed over to the Elpitiya Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)

'Podi Lasi' to be extradited to Sri Lanka tomorrow after arrest in Mumbai? (English)

'Podi Lasi' to be extradited to Sri Lanka tomorrow after arrest in Mumbai? (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)