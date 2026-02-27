Podi Lassie brought to Sri Lanka from India

Organized criminal and alleged drug trafficker Arumahandi Janith Madhusankha de Silva, alias “Podi Lassie”, has been brought back to Sri Lanka from India by a special police team this morning (27).

He had been arrested by Indian security authorities following a diplomatic engagement and with the intervention of Interpol.

‘Podi Lassie’, who allegedly fled to India by sea after being granted bail on December 9, 2024, was reportedly apprehended by security officials in Mumbai in January 2025.

Accordingly, he was brought to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake from Mumbai on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-142 at 5.55 a.m. today (27).

Upon arrival, he was taken under heavy security from the airport and handed over to the Elpitiya Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau for further investigations.