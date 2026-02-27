President to inaugurate Himikama national programme in Anuradhapura today

The inaugural ceremony of the national programme for the presentation of ‘Himikama’ freehold title deeds to the general public will be held in Anuradhapura today (27).

Under the ‘Himikama’ programme, title deeds will be issued granting absolute ownership of land to the public, particularly farming communities, who have been developing and utilising land allocated under various permits and schemes.

The ceremony will be held at the North Central Provincial Council Auditorium in Korakahawewa, Anuradhapura, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Farmers and members of the public who have been developing and utilising lands granted under permits and grants issued in terms of the Land Development Ordinance No. 19 of 1935 have faced various difficulties due to the absence of absolute ownership of such lands, the President’s Media Division stated. These challenges have arisen particularly when using the land to meet human and development needs, as well as when seeking to develop the land as an economic unit, the PMD noted.

Accordingly, arrangements have been made to remove the conditions attached to permits and grants issued under the Land Development Ordinance and to issue title deeds in compliance with Section 2 of the State Lands Ordinance No. 8 of 1947.

Under the programme, ‘Himikama’ freehold title deeds will be granted in respect of permits and grants voluntarily handed over to the Government.

A total of 500 ‘Himikama’ freehold title deeds are scheduled to be distributed to beneficiaries within the Anuradhapura District today. The programme will be expanded to cover all districts in due course.

The programme is being implemented under the guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, together with the Department of the Land Commissioner General, the PMD added.