Podi Lassie arrested without Interpol Red Notice, police reveal more details

A total of 14 suspects have been brought back to Sri Lanka without Interpol Red Notices, Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler revealed.

He made these remarks while commenting on the return of Arumahandi Janith Madhusankha de Silva, alias “Podi Lassie,” an organised criminal and alleged drug trafficker, to the island today (27).

According to the spokesperson, 29 suspects against whom Interpol Red Notices had been issued have been brought back to the country since 2024.

“Through the existing state mechanism, 29 suspects who were issued Red Notices in 2024, 2025, and 2026 have been brought to Sri Lanka,” he stated.

He further said that similarly, 14 individuals, including the suspect brought back today (27), were returned to the country without Interpol Red Notices.

“We were able to bring these suspects to the country without Interpol Red Notices through the direct intervention of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in matters relating to immigration and emigration offences in the respective countries and deportation procedures, based on the trust of those countries and with the full mediation of the IGP,” he added.

The spokesperson further noted that 89 Red Notices have been obtained in connection with organised criminals, and that efforts are underway to bring those suspects back to the country in 2026.