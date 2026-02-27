Podi Lassie arrested without Interpol Red Notice, police reveal more details

Podi Lassie arrested without Interpol Red Notice, police reveal more details

February 27, 2026   10:01 am

A total of 14 suspects have been brought back to Sri Lanka without Interpol Red Notices, Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler revealed.

He made these remarks while commenting on the return of Arumahandi Janith Madhusankha de Silva, alias “Podi Lassie,” an organised criminal and alleged drug trafficker, to the island today (27).

According to the spokesperson, 29 suspects against whom Interpol Red Notices had been issued have been brought back to the country since 2024.

“Through the existing state mechanism, 29 suspects who were issued Red Notices in 2024, 2025, and 2026 have been brought to Sri Lanka,” he stated.

He further said that similarly, 14 individuals, including the suspect brought back today (27), were returned to the country without Interpol Red Notices.

“We were able to bring these suspects to the country without Interpol Red Notices through the direct intervention of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in matters relating to immigration and emigration offences in the respective countries and deportation procedures, based on the trust of those countries and with the full mediation of the IGP,” he added.

The spokesperson further noted that 89 Red Notices have been obtained in connection with organised criminals, and that efforts are underway to bring those suspects back to the country in 2026.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)

'Podi Lasi' to be extradited to Sri Lanka tomorrow after arrest in Mumbai? (English)

'Podi Lasi' to be extradited to Sri Lanka tomorrow after arrest in Mumbai? (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)