Podi Lassie to be handed over to Galle Crimes Division

February 27, 2026   10:05 am

Arumahandi Janith Madhusankha de Silva, alias “Podi Lassie” — a high-profile alleged drug trafficker wanted by police in connection with multiple homicides — was escorted from the Bandaranaike International Airport following his arrival on the island early this morning (27).

The suspect had previously been apprehended in India.

Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler, stated that the suspect is to be handed over to the Galle District Crimes Division for further investigation.

Wanted criminal, “Podi Lassie,” was brought back to Sri Lanka from India by a special police team this morning (27).

