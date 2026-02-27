Ministry calls for report to probe environmental impact of Kerawalapitiya garbage dump fire

The Ministry of Environment has taken steps to call for a comprehensive report to investigate the fire that broke out at the Kerawalapitiya garbage dumping yard and its subsequent environmental impact.

It has been observed that the fire, which erupted on February 25 at the waste disposal yard situated on reclaimed wetlands in the Kerawalapitiya area, has severely affected the local ecosystem and the lives of residents.

Special attention is required regarding the accumulation of combustible gases, such as methane, caused by natural pressure and biological processes inherent in wetland waste disposal.

Consequently, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Anton Jayakody, acting in his capacity as the Acting Minister, has directed a letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment requesting a report focusing on several key areas:

1. Methane Emission and Control: To consult the National Ozone Unit and the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) regarding their technical expertise on the continued spread of the fire due to trapped methane gas within the wetlands, and its specific impact on the ozone layer and the atmosphere.

2. Recycling Program Review: While the new government is currently implementing a scientific waste recycling program, the investigation aims to identify the root causes of this disaster and determine whether any administrative or technical lapses contributed to the incident.

3. Environmental Restoration: To obtain a detailed assessment of the measures required to restore the wetland ecosystem that was damaged or destroyed by the fire.

The Deputy Minister has further instructed the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment to provide this report expeditiously and to ensure that the public is kept informed of the findings and subsequent actions.