Podi Lassie taken to Galle Crimes Division for further investigations

Janith Madhusankha, alias “Podi Lassie” — a high-profile alleged drug trafficker wanted by police in connection with multiple homicides — who was arrested in India and brought back to Sri Lanka early this morning (27), has been handed over to the Galle District Crimes Division for further investigation.

The suspect was escorted from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) following his arrival and subsequently handed over to the division to facilitate upcoming inquiries.

In 2024, the suspect went missing after being granted bail by the court, and it was later reported that he had fled to India.

Although the court had granted him bail, an overseas travel ban had also been imposed until the next court date; however, “Podi Lassie” violated these bail conditions by fleeing to India.

He was later arrested in Mumbai, India, in January 2025 on charges of illegal entry into the country.