Sri Lanka officially launches Digital Nomad Visa facility; first recipients welcomed

The official launch of the Digital Nomad Visa (DNV) facility in Sri Lanka was held at the “Silk Route” passenger terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The ceremony took place last afternoon (26) and was presided over by the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital and economic development.

The Digital Nomad Visa facility is specifically designed for foreign nationals over the age of 18 who wish to reside in Sri Lanka while remotely engaging in online business or employment based abroad.

To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate a minimum monthly foreign exchange inflow of USD 2,000 into the country.

While visa holders are permitted to reside in Sri Lanka, they are strictly prohibited from engaging in any local employment or domestic business activities. However, they are allowed to enroll their children in international or private schools within the country.

The visa is issued for a one-year duration following a rigorous evaluation process. Applicants must submit police clearance certificates and medical reports from their home countries, which are then reviewed by officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

Once the visa is granted, the Department of Inland Revenue, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Department of Immigration and Emigration will maintain continuous monitoring of recipients’ bank accounts and income tax compliance.

The first recipients of the Digital Nomad Visa were Ukrainian nationals Daria Gordiienko and her husband, Yaroslav Kovelchuk.

The presentation ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eng. Eranga Weeraratne, Presidential Adviser on Digital Economy Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, and the Controller (Visa) of the Department of Immigration and Emigration, Nayana Senaratne.

For further details and application forms, interested parties can visit the official website of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at www.immigration.gov.lk.