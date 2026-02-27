Special scholarship programme for uni. students affected by Cyclone Ditwah

February 27, 2026   11:56 am

The Board of Trustees of the Lalith Athulathmudali Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund has decided to introduce a special scholarship programme to be awarded on a one-time basis.

The initiative aims to provide financial relief to university students affected by Cyclone Ditwah, which struck the island late last year.

Applications for the special scholarship programme are now open.

The relevant application forms can be obtained through the official Mahapola website at www.mahapola.lk.

