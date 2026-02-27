Sri Lanka welcomes increased investments and tourists from India - PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that as Sri Lanka moves towards sustainable growth, the country welcomes investors and tourists who contribute to strengthening economic and cultural ties.

She made these remarks while addressing a special celebration and dinner reception organized by the Sri Lanka India Society to commemorate the 77th Republic Day of India and the 78th Independence Day of Sri Lanka, held on February 26 at the Taj Samudra in Colombo.

During the event, the official magazine of the Sri Lanka India Society was launched, and the book Port of Call was presented to the Prime Minister and the Indian High Commissioner, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya noted that the Sri Lanka India Society, since its establishment in 1949, has contributed for over seven decades to strengthening relations between the two nations. Through cultural engagement, dialogue, and sustained interaction, the Society has supported ties not only between the two governments but also between the peoples of both countries.

She further stated:

“Over the past year, the strength of India–Sri Lanka bilateral relations has once again been evident. I express gratitude for the support extended by the Indian government in facilitating the exposition of the sacred Devnimori relics in Sri Lanka.

When Cyclone Dithva affected Sri Lanka, India responded promptly as the first responder through ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu,’ providing exceptional assistance in rescue and relief efforts.

I appreciated the announcement of a long-term relief package amounting to USD 454 million in support of Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts. India continues to work closely with Sri Lanka in its journey towards sustainable development.

The Sri Lanka–India partnership spans multiple sectors, including economic development, energy, connectivity, trade and investment, digital transformation, health, education, maritime security, and people-to-people ties.

As Sri Lanka progresses towards sustainable growth, we welcome increased investments from Indian businesses and greater tourist arrivals from India, while further strengthening our economic and cultural ties.”

She reaffirmed that India remains Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour and an important partner, and that Sri Lanka is committed to advancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries and the wider region.

Speaking at the event, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha stated that the relationship between the two countries goes beyond formal diplomacy and represents a strong and special partnership. He noted that the introduction of the first international degree offered outside India in Sri Lanka marked a new chapter in educational cooperation.

He also highlighted the continued expansion of collaboration in connectivity and people-to-people relations, adding that India–Sri Lanka relations are experiencing significant growth in the current period.

The event was attended by ambassadors, diplomats, officials of the Indian High Commission, and government representatives.