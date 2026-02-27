Ex-minister Priyankara Jayaratnes corruption case fixed for further evidence hearing

Ex-minister Priyankara Jayaratnes corruption case fixed for further evidence hearing

February 27, 2026   12:59 pm

The Colombo High Court has ordered the further hearing of evidence in the corruption case filed by the Bribery Commission against former Aviation Minister Priyankara Jayaratne to be called on March 24.

The case was taken up today (27) before Colombo High Court Judge Ravindra Premaratne, said Ada Derana reporter.

After considering the facts presented, the judge ordered the issuance of summons for the first witness in the case to appear before the court and testify on March 24.

Accordingly, the date for the examination of evidence has been fixed for March 24.

The Bribery Commission filed the case against former Aviation Minister Priyankara Jayaratne, alleging that he committed the offense of “corruption” by causing a loss to the government. The allegation relates to an incident in which SriLankan Catering released a sum of Rs. 320,000 following a request made by the defendant to provide lunch for his supporters participating in the May Day parade of 2014.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)

'Podi Lasi' to be extradited to Sri Lanka tomorrow after arrest in Mumbai? (English)

'Podi Lasi' to be extradited to Sri Lanka tomorrow after arrest in Mumbai? (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)