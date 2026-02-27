The Colombo High Court has ordered the further hearing of evidence in the corruption case filed by the Bribery Commission against former Aviation Minister Priyankara Jayaratne to be called on March 24.

The case was taken up today (27) before Colombo High Court Judge Ravindra Premaratne, said Ada Derana reporter.

After considering the facts presented, the judge ordered the issuance of summons for the first witness in the case to appear before the court and testify on March 24.

Accordingly, the date for the examination of evidence has been fixed for March 24.

The Bribery Commission filed the case against former Aviation Minister Priyankara Jayaratne, alleging that he committed the offense of “corruption” by causing a loss to the government. The allegation relates to an incident in which SriLankan Catering released a sum of Rs. 320,000 following a request made by the defendant to provide lunch for his supporters participating in the May Day parade of 2014.