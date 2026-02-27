Sri Lanka Police launches Tell IGP online platform for public complaints

Sri Lanka Police has introduced the “Tell IGP” project, an online platform that enables members of the public to submit complaints directly to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding any incident or matter.

According to the Police Media Division, the programme, which is currently in operation, will be restructured and further strengthened in 2026.

The service allows both local and foreign individuals to lodge complaints in Sinhala, Tamil, or English. Necessary arrangements have been made to facilitate submissions through an online system, the statement said.

Through this platform, the public can directly report information to the IGP concerning individuals involved in organized crime, drug trafficking, or other criminal activities, both domestically and internationally.

Additionally, complaints relating to general offences, traffic violations, public harassment, and corruption are also accepted, the statement said.

Upon receiving a complaint, the relevant division notifies the appropriate police station, and investigation officers are promptly assigned to take necessary action.

If a submitted complaint is not adequately addressed, the complainant has the option of notifying the IGP again using this service, it said.

The public can access the service through the official Sri Lanka Police website at www.police.lk via the e-services portal, through the web address “Tell Inspector General of Police” (https://telligp.police.lk), or by sending an email to telligp@police.gov.lk.