Over 130 Afghan Taliban fighters killed in response to border attacks: Pakistan

Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation in response to the alleged border attacks by the Afghan Taliban, saying it has killed over 130 Taliban fighters.

Operation Ghazab lil Haq commenced late Thursday night after the Afghan Taliban allegedly launched attacks on several border posts.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the operation was underway, saying that the armed forces are currently delivering a strong response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban.

Providing an update on the operation, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that at least 133 Afghan Taliban operatives were killed and more than 200 were injured.

“Afghan Taliban defence targets in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar were targeted, with the possibility of further casualties,” he said, adding that at least 27 posts of the Afghan Taliban regime were destroyed, and nine other posts were captured.

The minister further informed that two corps headquarters, three brigade headquarters, two ammunition depots, one logistics base, three battalion headquarters, two sector headquarters, and more than 80 tanks, artillery guns and armoured personnel vehicles had been destroyed.

State broadcaster PTV News reported that the Pakistan Air Force targeted the Afghan Taliban’s important military installations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. The attacks destroyed two brigade headquarters in Kabul, along with one corps headquarters and one brigade headquarters in Kandahar.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement, condemned the Afghan Taliban for targeting civilians.

The interior ministry, in a post on X, quoted him saying that Pakistan’s armed forces had responded befittingly to the open aggression by the Afghan Taliban. “The cowardly enemy struck in the darkness of night. The Afghan Taliban made a despicable attempt to target innocent civilians,” he said.

“The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces. The Afghan Taliban made a terrible mistake by attacking. They will have to face serious consequences. We will not allow our security to be compromised,” Naqvi added.

President Asif Ali Zardari also voiced that Pakistan would not compromise on peace and territorial integrity, asserting, “Our armed forces’ response is comprehensive and decisive. Those who mistake our peace for weakness will face a strong response - and no one will be beyond reach.”



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the people and armed forces of Pakistan are always ready to secure the nation’s safety, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier reiterated the commitment of the armed forces to prevent any harm to the country’s security and peace.

“Our forces are fully capable of crushing any aggressive ambitions,” he said. “There will be no compromise on the defence of the beloved homeland and every aggression will be met with a befitting reply,” he added.

“The Pakistani armed forces are equipped with professional capabilities, high training and effective defence strategies and are fully capable of dealing with any internal or external challenge,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

In another post on X, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif remarked that following the withdrawal of NATO forces, there was an expectation of peace in Afghanistan, with the Taliban focusing on the development of the Afghan people and regional stability.

“But the Taliban made Afghanistan a colony of India. They gathered terrorists from all over the world in Afghanistan and started exporting terrorism,” he said.

He said that Pakistan has made every effort to maintain normalisation, both directly and through friendly nations. “However, the Taliban became a proxy for India,” he said, adding the forces of Pakistan had given a decisive response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban.

He expressed that Pakistan’s previous role had been “positive,” highlighting the country’s hosting of Afghan refugees, but noted, “Our patience has run out. Now there is an open war.

