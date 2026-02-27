Disaster Relief Officers halt duties from today over unmet demands

Grama Niladharis, Disaster Relief Service Officers and Technical Officers have decided to temporarily halt their Cyclone Ditwah-related relief services from today (27), citing several unresolved issues.

The decision was taken over concerns including the absence of a proper circular for relief assessment and the non-disbursement of promised allowances.

Chairman of the All Island Disaster Relief Services Officials’ Union, Upul Kumara, stated that there is still no proper system in place for the provision of Cyclone Ditwah relief.

He noted that the Grama Niladhari Trade Unions across the island, which are directly involved in relief distribution, and the Technical Officers’ Trade Union Alliance, responsible for preparing damage assessment estimates caused by the disaster, had jointly discussed continuing relief activities as usual.

However, he pointed out that even 95 days after the disaster, the government has failed to implement the necessary measures to ensure the proper delivery of relief.

As a result, all parties involved collectively decided to initiate this trade union action.

Addressing the matter further, Upul Kumara stated that discussions had already been held with the relevant secretaries and that their demands had been formally submitted.

“We are informing the President that we no longer require discussions with the secretaries. We have already held discussions and presented our demands. Therefore, this trade union action has been taken,” he said.

He further emphasized that all Grama Niladharis, Disaster Relief Service Officers and technical officers engaged in disaster relief operations will temporarily halt Ditwah-related duties from today until their demands, including the issuance of proper instructions and the payment of allowances, are fulfilled.