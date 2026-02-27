Sri Lanka marks three months since devastating Cyclone Ditwah

Today (27) marks three months since Cyclone Ditwah, considered one of the most devastating cyclonic storms to impact Sri Lanka, caused widespread destruction across the island.

While this catastrophic incident claimed the lives of 650 individuals, 173 people remain missing and have yet to be located.

The natural disaster originated as a low-pressure area in the southern sea area of Sri Lanka on November 25, 2025.

It subsequently intensified into a depression and escalated into a tropical cyclone on November 27, officially named “Ditwah.”

Under its influence, various regions of the country recorded a staggering maximum rainfall of 540 mm within a 24-hour period, severely impacting 22 out of the island’s 25 districts.

The physical toll of the cyclone was immense, with 6,018 houses completely destroyed and another 108,879 homes partially damaged. To this day, 1,150 families remain in 41 relief centers, while an additional 43,831 families continue to reside in temporary locations due to the loss of their homes.

According to a report released by the World Bank, the direct physical damage to buildings, their properties, agriculture, and critical infrastructure caused by Cyclone Ditwah is estimated at USD 4.1 billion.

In response, the government launched an ongoing empowerment and relief program to support those affected. Under this initiative, an allowance of Rs. 25,000 is provided for cleaning houses affected by the disaster; as of February 20, the disbursement rate for this payment stands at 98.07%.

Furthermore, a grant of Rs. 50,000 is being provided for the purchase of essential kitchenware and household appliances necessary for resettlement. As of February 20, approximately 90.75% of eligible beneficiaries have already received this assistance.