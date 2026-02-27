Colombos inflation drops to 1.6% in February 2026

Colombos inflation drops to 1.6% in February 2026

February 27, 2026   03:52 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, decreased to 1.6% in February 2026, compared to 2.3% in January 2026.

According to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS), the year-on-year inflation of the Food Group decreased to 0.2% in February 2026 from 3.3% in January 2026.

Meanwhile, the year-on-year inflation of the Non-Food Group increased to 2.3% in February 2026 from 1.8% in January 2026. 

