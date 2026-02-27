Court issues 7-day detention order on Podi Lassie

Court issues 7-day detention order on Podi Lassie

February 27, 2026   03:54 pm

The Baddegama Magistrate’s Court has granted permission for the Galle Police Crime Division to detain and question for seven days the underworld figure Janith Madushanka, alias ‘Podi Lassie,’ who was brought back to Sri Lanka this morning (27) following his arrest in India. 

The order was issued by the Baddegama Magistrate after the suspect was produced before the court today by police officers who requested the court for a detention order to interrogate the accused. 

The high-profile underworld figure and drug trafficker wanted by police in connection with multiple homicides — who was arrested in India in January 2025 and was brought back to Sri Lanka early this morning (27). 

He was later handed over to the Galle District Crimes Division for further investigations.

In 2024, the suspect went missing after being granted bail by the court, and it was later reported that he had fled to India.

Although the court had granted him bail, an overseas travel ban had also been imposed until the next court date; however, “Podi Lassie” violated these bail conditions by fleeing to India.

He was later arrested in Mumbai, India, in January 2025 on charges of illegal entry into the country.

