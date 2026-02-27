Underworld figure Commando Salinda remanded

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered that the high-profile organised crime suspect known as “Commando Salinda,” who was previously held in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), be remanded until March 12.

The suspect, identified as a key figure in the murder of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama at his official chambers today (27) under stringent security provided by CID officers, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the proceedings, officials of the CID submitted a report outlining the progress of their ongoing investigations.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded until March 12.