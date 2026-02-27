Mervyn Silva and Prasanna Ranaweera served indictments

Mervyn Silva and Prasanna Ranaweera served indictments

February 27, 2026   04:47 pm

The Gampaha High Court has formally served indictments on a group of defendants, including former Minister Mervyn Silva and former state minister Prasanna Ranaweera, in connection with an alleged land fraud case.

The case relates to the alleged illegal sale of state-owned property through the use of forged deeds, said Ada Derana reporter. 

The two former parliamentarians, who had previously been released on High Court bail, appeared before the court today to be served the indictments.

In addition to the former ministers, indictments were also served on the other accused in the case; Sarath Edirisinghe, Ajith Milroy, Jayantha Cabraal, and Naveen Weerakoon.

Gampaha High Court Judge Nayana Seneviratne ordered that all accused be released on bail and adjourned the case until March 27 for further proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)

'Podi Lasi' to be extradited to Sri Lanka tomorrow after arrest in Mumbai? (English)

'Podi Lasi' to be extradited to Sri Lanka tomorrow after arrest in Mumbai? (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)