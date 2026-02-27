Mervyn Silva and Prasanna Ranaweera served indictments

The Gampaha High Court has formally served indictments on a group of defendants, including former Minister Mervyn Silva and former state minister Prasanna Ranaweera, in connection with an alleged land fraud case.

The case relates to the alleged illegal sale of state-owned property through the use of forged deeds, said Ada Derana reporter.

The two former parliamentarians, who had previously been released on High Court bail, appeared before the court today to be served the indictments.

In addition to the former ministers, indictments were also served on the other accused in the case; Sarath Edirisinghe, Ajith Milroy, Jayantha Cabraal, and Naveen Weerakoon.

Gampaha High Court Judge Nayana Seneviratne ordered that all accused be released on bail and adjourned the case until March 27 for further proceedings.