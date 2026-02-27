India hands over 214-tonne Bailey Bridges consignment to Sri Lanka

The First Secretary (Economic & Commercial) at the High Commission of India in Colombo today handed over a 214-tonne consignment of Bailey Bridge components to the Chairman of the Road Development Authority (RDA) and officials of the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

The shipment had arrived in Colombo from Visakhapatnam on 24 February 2026.

The supply of these Bailey Bridges forms part of the comprehensive Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Package of USD 450 million announced by India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, during his visit to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, the Indian High Commission said.

The bridges will be installed at multiple locations across the country. Technical assessments for installation are being undertaken by Indian Army engineers in close coordination with the Sri Lankan Army and the Road Development Authority.

It may be recalled that India had earlier supplied four Bailey Bridges to Sri Lanka, of which two were installed in Kilinochchi District and two on the Kandy–Ragala Road. These bridges have played a vital role in restoring connectivity in challenging terrain, improving access for local communities, and facilitating the resumption of essential services and economic activity.

India continues to partner with Sri Lanka in its recovery efforts, working closely to rebuild infrastructure, restore connectivity, and support communities in the affected regions, the statement said.