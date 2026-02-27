President attends almsgiving ceremony in memory of cyclone victims in Nelummala Village

A three-month memorial almsgiving ceremony was held today (27) at Pamunupura, Batamulla, in remembrance of those who lost their lives due to the landslide that affected over five kilometres in Nelummala village, Minipe Divisional Secretariat Division in the Kandy District.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also participated in the event, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The landslide, triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, claimed the lives of 31 individuals from 13 families in Nelummala village.

The almsgiving was conducted in honour of all those who perished in the disaster, with the participation of 70 members of the Maha Sangha. In parallel, a Bodhi Pooja and a Pirith chanting ceremony had been organised yesterday (26) evening.

During today’s ceremony, the President joined in offering alms to the Maha Sangha, the PMD said.

The President also engaged in a brief conversation with the relatives of the victims and expressed his deepest condolences.

The Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siyam Maha Nikaya, Venerable Narampanawa Ananda Anunayake Thero, together with members of the Maha Sangha representing the three Nikayas, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, public representatives of the area, Kandy District Secretary Indika Udawatta, along with government officials and residents of the area, were present at the occasion.