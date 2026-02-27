90-day detention order obtained for second gunman arrested over Akuregoda double murder
February 27, 2026 08:09 pm
A 90-day detention order has been obtained by police to further interrogate the second gunman arrested in connection with the double murder in Akuregoda, Thalangama.
Police said the suspect has confessed that he was involved in several killings across several areas, including the Southern Province.
According to police, the detention order was secured to facilitate further investigations into the suspect.