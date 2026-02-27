Govt must reveal mastermind behind substandard coal fraud  Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says the government must reveal the truth to the country regarding the alleged mastermind behind the substandard coal fraud.

He made these remarks today after meeting Ven. Wilanagama Chandrarathana Thero at the Sri Hewasingharama Temple in Aranayake, Kegalle, and addressing the media thereafter.

Premadasa stated that there are serious issues concerning the quality of coal currently being imported, as well as problems related to the quantity and delays in shipments.

He alleged that these issues stem from an inefficient, irregular, and failed procurement process adopted in purchasing coal, claiming that a fraudulent scheme had operated to import substandard coal.

He further noted that although Sri Lanka requires 36 coal shipments annually, only 11 high-quality Russian shipments had been received, while the remaining 25 shipments were imported through a separate tender process. Of the 10 shipments brought in under that process, nine have reportedly been proven to be substandard, he claimed.

The Opposition Leader pointed out that emergency purchases are made when the required quantity and standard of coal are not received on time, adding that such emergency procurement methods could result in significant financial losses to the country, the public, and electricity consumers.

He also stated that as it takes around 40 days for a coal shipment to arrive in the country, the relevant tender has been implemented between April 20 and May 15.

He alleged that the government has placed orders for five additional ships during this period due to the poor quality of previously imported coal.

Premadasa further claimed that the nine coal shipments imported by the government are incapable of generating 300 megawatts of electricity, stressing that a large-scale fraud has taken place as a result of the substandard coal imports, causing substantial losses to the country, the public, and the government.

He further added that the government must disclose who the masterminds behind the alleged coal fraud are, reveal the full truth, and clarify what action will be taken against those responsible.