90-day detention order to question ex-intelligence chief Suresh Sallay

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has obtained a 90-day detention order to question former state intelligence chief Major General (Retd) Suresh Sallay, the police said.

Former Head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay was arrested on Wednesday (25) morning by CID officers in connection with the investigations into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Police said he was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act (PTA) based on evidence related to the 2019 Easter Attacks Bombings.

Coordinated suicide bombings carried out by a group of Islamic extremists led by Zahran Hashim on April 21, 2019, targeted eight locations including churches and hotels, killing at least 273 people.

Following the bombings, a number of investigations were launched including probes by a Parliamentary Select Committee and a Presidential Commission of Inquiry.

Based on the findings from those investigations, indictments were filed before a permanent three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar against 25 accused, including Naufar Moulavi, over alleged direct links to the terror group. The trial is currently being heard on a daily basis.

Amid continued allegations by various parties that there was a political hand behind the attacks, investigations were expedited following appointment of the new government.

Controversy also intensified after the British television network Channel 4 aired a documentary titled “Sri Lanka’s Easter Bombings: Dispatches”, which alleged that a meeting involving Maj. Gen. Sallay and members of the Thowheed Jamath organization discussed creating instability in the country to facilitate the return to power of the Rajapaksas. The allegations were linked to claims made by Azad Maulana, a former media spokesman for Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who is currently seeking political asylum in Switzerland.

The CID had also informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on several occasions about a confidential investigation being conducted into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.