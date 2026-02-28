Mainly fair weather expected in most parts of the island

Mainly fair weather expected in most parts of the island

February 28, 2026   06:46 am

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Kaluthara, Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology said.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other areas of the island. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura and Monaragala districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

President inaugurates 'Himikama' national programme in Anuradhapura (English)

President inaugurates 'Himikama' national programme in Anuradhapura (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)