Mainly fair weather expected in most parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Kaluthara, Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology said.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other areas of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura and Monaragala districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.