Two arrested for aiding and abetting Jinthupitiya shooting

A male and a female suspect have been arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the fatal shooting of a person and the injuring of four others inside a barbershop (salon) in the Jinthupitiya area.

Investigations have revealed that the male suspect had driven the three-wheeler used by the gunman to flee the scene with the firearm following the shooting, while the female suspect had allegedly assisted in the crime.

The shooting incident occurred on February 14, after which officers of the Colombo North Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau commenced investigations.

Accordingly, the two suspects were arrested yesterday (27), the male suspect in the Sooriyapaluwa area of Kadawatha and the female suspect in the Weheragodella area of Wellampitiya, police stated.

Police stated that a team of officers from the Colombo North Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau arrested the male suspect in possession of 6 grams and 540 milligrams of Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) and the female suspect with 3 grams and 100 milligrams of ‘Ice’.

They were subsequently handed over to the Foreshore Police Station, police said.

The male suspect, aged 44, has been identified as a resident of Sedawatta, while the 29-year-old female suspect is a resident of Weheragodella, according to the police.

Police said that a seven-day detention order is to be obtained for both suspects.

The Foreshore Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.