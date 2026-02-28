4 arrested with narcotics worth over Rs. 500M, ammunition in Ahungalla and Ambalangoda raids

Four suspects, including a woman, were arrested by police last evening (27) while in possession of a large haul of “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine) and heroin valued at over Rs. 500 million and ammunition.

Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of the Southern Province, Kithsiri Jayalath, stated that the arrests were made during operations carried out in the Ahungalla and Ambalangoda areas.

During the operation, police seized 13 kilograms and 32 grams of ‘Ice’ and more than 14 kilograms of heroin.

In addition to the narcotics, police also recovered 30 rounds of 9 mm live ammunition and 30 rounds of 3.8 mm ammunition from the possession of the female suspect, police said.

The raid was conducted by officers of the Ahungalla Police Station.

The suspects are currently being detained for further interrogation.