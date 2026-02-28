Sanath Jayasuriya will step down as Head Coach of the Sri Lanka national cricket team following today’s Super Eight match against the Pakistan at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, sources told Ada Derana.

Jayasuriya had previously stated that he decided to step down from his position following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In response to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, Jayasuriya had confirmed that although his contract as Head Coach remains valid, he has no intention of continuing in the role beyond the tournament.

Jayasuriya was initially appointed as Interim Head Coach for Sri Lanka’s series against India in July 2024 and was later confirmed as the full-time Head Coach towards the end of the same year.

During his tenure, the Sri Lanka team played a total of 74 matches across all formats, recording 34 victories and 38 defeats, while two matches ended without a result.