Sanath Jayasuriya to step down as Sri Lankas Head Coach?

Sanath Jayasuriya to step down as Sri Lankas Head Coach?

February 28, 2026   08:29 am

Sanath Jayasuriya will step down as Head Coach of the Sri Lanka national cricket team following today’s Super Eight match against the Pakistan at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, sources told Ada Derana.

Jayasuriya had previously stated that he decided to step down from his position following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In response to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, Jayasuriya had confirmed that although his contract as Head Coach remains valid, he has no intention of continuing in the role beyond the tournament.

Jayasuriya was initially appointed as Interim Head Coach for Sri Lanka’s series against India in July 2024 and was later confirmed as the full-time Head Coach towards the end of the same year.

During his tenure, the Sri Lanka team played a total of 74 matches across all formats, recording 34 victories and 38 defeats, while two matches ended without a result.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

President inaugurates 'Himikama' national programme in Anuradhapura (English)

President inaugurates 'Himikama' national programme in Anuradhapura (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)