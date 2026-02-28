Sri Lankan-born baker wins best traditional baguette prize in Paris

Sithamparappillai Jegatheepan, a 43-year-old Sri Lankan-born baker at Fournil Didot in the 14th arrondissement of Paris, has won the Grand Prix for the Parisian Traditional Baguette 2026, a prestigious award presented among 143 competing baguettes.

The prize comes with €4,000 and the opportunity for the bakery to supply bread to the Élysée Palace for one year.

The award, announced on Thursday (26), recognizes excellence in traditional French bread and celebrates craftsmanship, taste, appearance, baking quality, crumb, alveolation, size, and salt content.

The jury, composed of professionals, journalists, and randomly selected residents, praised Jegatheepan’s baguette for its impeccable quality and exceptional craftsmanship.

Sithamparappillai Jegatheepan arrived in France in 2003, worked in restaurants and only turned to baking in 2008, learning entirely on the job without formal training.

Yesterday (27), Jegatheepan was mobbed by congratulating customers at his bakery in southern Paris. “I never thought I would win the competition,” he said, while bakery worker Christianne Ribeiro noted that the team was still absorbing the news.

“It was the first participation for me, and I won the first time,” he said in the busy shop. “I’m happy. Happy, happy, happy.”

The annual contest brings a €4,000 ($4,717) prize and the honour of supplying the French president’s office with baguettes for a year. Judges allow only the traditional recipe of flour, water, salt and yeast, though each baker “adds their own little touch,” according to the Baker’s Union of Greater Paris.

Jegatheepan, who has three children, said his daughter was particularly thrilled.

“My daughter yesterday told me I wouldn’t be allowed home if I didn’t win the prize,” he joked. “She was so happy when I called her yesterday afternoon. She loved it.”

Bakery worker Christianne Ribeiro said the team was still taking in the news.

“We’re happy to have won the prize, we’d never thought we would, and now it’s actually true,” she said, adding that supplying the Elysee palace would be “all new to us.”

Customers praised both the bread and the baker.

“They deserve it,” 67‑year‑old Jean‑Pierre Denis said. “Helpful people who make very good and very tasty products.”

Another long‑time resident, Michelle Petit, said: “I love their bread, so they really deserve it.”

A local man, Philippe Singey, added: “The baguette is what represents France to some extent; we’re known for it worldwide.”

Remarkably, Jegatheepan won the top prize on his very first attempt, bringing pride to both his bakery and the Sri Lankan community abroad.

--Agencies