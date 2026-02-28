New shipment of LP gas arrives; stocks to be released to market today - Laugfs
February 28, 2026 09:54 am
Laugfs Gas PLC has announced that a vessel carrying a new shipment of LP gas arrived in the country today (28).
Following the arrival, the company stated that the stocks will be expedited to the market starting today to ensure a steady supply.
According to the statement, domestic consumers will be able to purchase the required gas cylinders through authorized Laugfs Gas dealers as usual, effective immediately.