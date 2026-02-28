Suspect wanted over double murder arrested at BIA upon return from Qatar

A suspect wanted in connection with a double murder committed by shooting has been arrested upon his return to Sri Lanka from overseas.

The police stated that the suspect was taken into custody yesterday (27) by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after arriving from Qatar.

The double murder took place on March 24, 2022, within the Kadawatha Police Division, when two individuals, who had arrived on a motorcycle, were shot dead using a T-56 assault rifle, police said.

Police stated that the suspect had previously been arrested in connection with the incident and was remanded after being produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.

He was later granted bail and had reportedly left the country in violation of court orders, police said.

Subsequently, a Red Notice was issued for his arrest, according to the police.

The suspect, a 32-year-old, has been identified as a resident of the Siyambalape area.

Kadawatha Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.