Suspect wanted over double murder arrested at BIA upon return from Qatar

Suspect wanted over double murder arrested at BIA upon return from Qatar

February 28, 2026   10:10 am

A suspect wanted in connection with a double murder committed by shooting has been arrested upon his return to Sri Lanka from overseas.

The police stated that the suspect was taken into custody yesterday (27) by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after arriving from Qatar.

The double murder took place on March 24, 2022, within the Kadawatha Police Division, when two individuals, who had arrived on a motorcycle, were shot dead using a T-56 assault rifle, police said.

Police stated that the suspect had previously been arrested in connection with the incident and was remanded after being produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.

He was later granted bail and had reportedly left the country in violation of court orders, police said.

Subsequently, a Red Notice was issued for his arrest, according to the police.

The suspect, a 32-year-old, has been identified as a resident of the Siyambalape area.

Kadawatha Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

President inaugurates 'Himikama' national programme in Anuradhapura (English)

President inaugurates 'Himikama' national programme in Anuradhapura (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)