Three arrested with narcotic pills worth Rs. 3 million in Panadura

Three persons, including a married couple, have been arrested in connection with the possession of a stock of narcotic pills worth Rs. 3 million, the Panadura South Police Headquarters said.

The suspects, aged 37, 20, and 19, have been identified as residents of Panadura and Egoda Uyana.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out a raid in the Udahamulla area of Panadura and took the suspects into custody along with 20,000 narcotic pills.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the married couple had allegedly been operating a narcotic pill distribution business while residing in a house rented for Rs. 23,000 per month.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.