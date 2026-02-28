Three arrested with narcotic pills worth Rs. 3 million in Panadura
February 28, 2026 11:26 am
Three persons, including a married couple, have been arrested in connection with the possession of a stock of narcotic pills worth Rs. 3 million, the Panadura South Police Headquarters said.
The suspects, aged 37, 20, and 19, have been identified as residents of Panadura and Egoda Uyana.
Acting on a tip-off, police carried out a raid in the Udahamulla area of Panadura and took the suspects into custody along with 20,000 narcotic pills.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the married couple had allegedly been operating a narcotic pill distribution business while residing in a house rented for Rs. 23,000 per month.
The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.