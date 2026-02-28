Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with the country’s defense minister declaring a state of emergency across the country.

Israel Katz made the announcement as thick smoke rose from an explosion in downtown Tehran, Iran’s capital.

Iranian state television acknowledged the blast, without providing more details.

Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time. The Israeli military said that the “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

