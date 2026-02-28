Israels defense minister says his country has attacked Iran and declares a state of emergency

February 28, 2026   12:03 pm

Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with the country’s defense minister declaring a state of emergency across the country.

Israel Katz made the announcement as thick smoke rose from an explosion in downtown Tehran, Iran’s capital.

Iranian state television acknowledged the blast, without providing more details.

Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time. The Israeli military said that the “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

An explosion rang out Saturday in Iran’s capital, Tehran, witnesses said.

There was no immediate comment from the government about the blast. The explosion came as tensions are high between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Meanwhile, sirens sounded across Israel. It wasn’t immediately clear if both were connected. The Israeli military said that the “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

Source: AP
--Agencies 

