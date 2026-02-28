Israel, Iran close airspace for flights after strike on Tehran

February 28, 2026   01:09 pm

Israel and Iran closed their airspace after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government launched “preventive” airstrikes on Tehran.

Israel’s ministry of transport said the country closed its airspace on Saturday after security developments and asked citizens to stay away from airports. It added that it will alert passengers 24 hours before flights can resume.

The Iranian government also shut down its airspace following the attacks, AP reported.

Tensions between the US and Iran remain high, with the two engaged in talks to avert American strikes on the Islamic Republic. Even with the US saying the door to further diplomacy remains open, President Donald Trump has amassed huge military forces in the Middle East, sending a second aircraft carrier to Israeli waters.
 
An Iranian strike on the largest US military base in the region last year forced Qatar and surrounding countries to close down their airspace, creating havoc for international airlines. Tens of thousands of passengers in the region were stranded, throwing operations at Doha airport into chaos.

The skies over large swaths of the Middle East have been restricted several times during the past two years. Airlines have been forced to cancel flights on profitable routes, spend more on jet fuel and pass through countries they usually avoid — like Afghanistan — as they avoid dangerous airspace.

Source: Bloomberg
--Agencies 

