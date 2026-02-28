When we are finished, take over your government: Trump confirms US strikes on Iran

Donald Trump has confirmed that the US has launched “major combat operations” against Iran in an eight-minute video on Truth Social.

He said Tehran’s “menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world”.

“For 47 years,” Trump adds, “the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed.”

He references the US embassy crisis from 1979 and 1981, where 66 hostages were held for 444 days.

“It’s been mass terror, and we’re not going to take it any longer”, he adds, before claiming that Iran attempted to rebuild its nuclear programme and was developing long-range missiles.

Trump then says “we are going to destroy their missiles” and “annihilate their navy”, and adds that while steps have been taken to avoid casualties, “Americans may be lost”.

He tells the Islamic Revolutionary Guard to “lay down their arms” or “face certain death”.

Addressing the people of Iran, Trump says “the hour of your freedom is at hand” and warns them “bombs will dropping everywhere”.

“When we are finished, take over your government, it will be yours to take”, he adds.

“This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it.

“No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight.”

Source: Sky News

--Agencies

