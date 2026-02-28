Iran launches missiles at Israel, IDF says
File Photo.

Iran launches missiles at Israel, IDF says

February 28, 2026   01:53 pm

The Israel Defence Forces said it has identified missiles launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. 

It comes as the Associated Press reports explosions have been heard in northern Israel.

The Israeli Air Force has said it is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat. 

The IDF’s full statement is as follows:

“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.

“In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas.

“The public is asked to act responsibly and follow the instructions - they save lives.

“Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice. Leaving a protected space is permitted only after receiving explicit instructions.

“The public is requested to continue acting in accordance with the Home Front Command’s guidelines.”


Source: Sky News
--Agencies

