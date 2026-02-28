Former army intelligence officer among 4 arrested with drug haul and ammo cache

A former army intelligence officer is among four suspects arrested on Friday (27) in connection with the seizure of a large haul of ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) and heroin valued at over Rs. 500 million, along with a cache of ammunition, the police said.

According to Senior DIG of the Southern Province, Kithsiri Jayalath, investigations have so far revealed that the racket is allegedly being orchestrated by a drug trafficker currently operating from overseas.

Acting on information received by the Ahungalla Police, officers arrested a suspect in the Balapitiya area with more than one kilogram of ‘Ice’ during a search operation conducted last afternoon (27).

Subsequent interrogations led police to a residence in the Ambalangoda area, where a woman was taken into custody with approximately six kilograms of ‘Ice’ and over seven kilograms of heroin in her possession.

During the search, officers also recovered 30 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and 30 rounds of 3.8 mm ammunition in her possession.

The police also apprehended another suspect who had allegedly arrived at the residence to collect the narcotics from the female suspect, and in the process recovered an additional consignment of heroin and ‘Ice’ weighing approximately six kilograms from his possession.

Addressing the media, SDIG Kithsiri Jayalath stated that comprehensive investigations are being conducted into the four suspects.

With this latest operation, the total quantity of narcotics seized in the Southern Province so far this year has exceeded 100 kilograms, he said.

He further noted that operations conducted in the Southern Province last year resulted in the recovery of 1,705 kilograms of heroin and ‘Ice’ along with 432 weapons.

SDIG Jayalath added that authorities are taking necessary measures to curb the smuggling of drugs into the country via maritime routes.

Moreover, he urged the public to provide any information related to narcotics to the police.