Tenders invited for emergency purchase of 300,000 MT of coal

Tenders invited for emergency purchase of 300,000 MT of coal

February 28, 2026   02:30 pm

The Lanka Coal Company (LCC) has invited tenders for the emergency procurement of 300,000 metric tons of coal for the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai.

According to the official announcement posted on the company’s website, the procurement process has been initiated to meet emergency coal requirements for March and April 2026.

The announcement was posted on the company’s official website on February 25.

Accordingly, procurement activities are expected to be carried out to purchase 300,000 metric tons of coal for the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant for the March–April 2026 period.

This call for emergency tenders comes amid significant public controversy regarding the previous importation of substandard coal into the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

President inaugurates 'Himikama' national programme in Anuradhapura (English)

President inaugurates 'Himikama' national programme in Anuradhapura (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

PUCSL seeks feedback from public on proposed power tariff revision (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

Japan is one of the largest investors in Sri Lanka - Health Minister (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)

SJB members lodge complaint with Bribery Comm. seeking probe into coal procurement (English)