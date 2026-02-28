Tenders invited for emergency purchase of 300,000 MT of coal

The Lanka Coal Company (LCC) has invited tenders for the emergency procurement of 300,000 metric tons of coal for the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai.

According to the official announcement posted on the company’s website, the procurement process has been initiated to meet emergency coal requirements for March and April 2026.

The announcement was posted on the company’s official website on February 25.

Accordingly, procurement activities are expected to be carried out to purchase 300,000 metric tons of coal for the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant for the March–April 2026 period.

This call for emergency tenders comes amid significant public controversy regarding the previous importation of substandard coal into the country.