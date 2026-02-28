Netanyahu says joint attack with US was to remove existential threat posed by Iran

Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed Israel and the US have carried out an operation “to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran”.

Here are his comments in full: “My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, a short time ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran.

“I thank our great friend, President Donald Trump, for his historic leadership.

“For 47 years, the ayatollah regime has been shouting ‘Death to Israel,’ ‘Death to America.’ It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people.

“This murderous terrorist regime must not be armed with nuclear weapons that would allow it to threaten all of humanity.

“Our joint action will create the conditions for the courageous Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands.

“The time has come for all segments of the Iranian people - the Persians, the Kurds, the Azeris, the Baluchis, and the Ahwazis - to throw off the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peaceful Iran.

“I appeal to you, the citizens of Israel, to listen to the instructions of the Home Front Command. In the coming days, in Operation ‘The Roar of the Lion,’ we will all be required to have endurance and fortitude.

“Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel.”

Source: Sky News

--Agencies