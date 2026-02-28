Update: The United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait have closed their airspace, joining Iran, Iraq and Israel in shutting their skies amid escalating regional tensions following military strikes between Israel and Iran.

Bahrain said that a missile attack targeted the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in the island kingdom.

It offered no other immediate information about the attack, AP reported.

Meanwhile, emergency sirens went off in Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, the interior ministry said on Saturday following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, AFP reported.

“The siren has been sounded due to a hazard,” said an interior ministry alert sent to residents’ mobile phones. AFP correspondents in Manama also reported hearing the siren.

The U.S. and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

President Donald Trump said in a video posted on social media that the U.S. had begun “major combat operations in Iran.” He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach U.S. and appealed to the Iranian people to “take over your government — it will be yours to take.”

Trump acknowledged that there could be American casualties following Iran strikes, saying “that often happens in war.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint attack was to “remove an existential threat posed” by Iran.

“Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands,” Netanyahu said.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it responded by launching a “first wave” of drones and missiles targeting Israel.

