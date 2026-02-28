The Population Association of Sri Lanka (PASL) has raised concerns over the increase in the number of elderly citizens compared to children and youth in the country.

At a time when Sri Lanka’s population structure is undergoing a significant transformation, these concerns were highlighted at the Annual Population Conference (APC) organised by PASL, which was held on Friday (27) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo.

Addressing the conference, PASL President Prof. Manori Weeratunga warned that the expanding elderly population would inevitably lead to increased government expenditure on healthcare in the coming years.

Citing data from the Department of Census and Statistics for 2024, she noted that the elderly population is increasing in the country.

“The most significant trend we are observing at present is the growth of the elderly population. According to the Department of Census and Statistics’ 2024 data, 18% of the country’s population is now over the age of 60.”

“Another major problem is that the interest and willingness of the young population in having children has gradually decreased,” she said.

Weeratunga also pointed out that many individuals tend to prioritise their health only after reaching the age of 60, whereas greater attention should be paid between the ages of 40 and 60 to prevent long-term health complications.

She further noted that population dynamics play a critical role in a country’s sustainability and economic development. A robust young population not only strengthens the national workforce but also supports the care and maintenance of the ageing population in the country.