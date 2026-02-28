Explosions heard in Dubai, Riyadh, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain

Reports of multiple explosions are emerging from across the Gulf region, with residents and local media describing loud blasts and air defense activity in several countries as tensions escalate rapidly.

Reports from Reuters say a loud explosion has been heard in Abu Dhabi, while Al Jazeera Arabic cites multiple blasts in Kuwait with civil defence sirens activated.

Meanwhile, AFP reports explosions in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

Authorities are assessing the situation, and more information is expected as events develop.

According to foreign media reports, explosions or blast sounds have so far been reported in:

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Manama, Bahrain

Dubai, UAE

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Doha, Qatar

The reported blasts come amid claims of Iranian ballistic missile strikes aimed at US military sites in the Gulf, as retaliation following US-Israeli strikes on Tehran earlier the same morning.

According to the information circulating in regional updates, the reported targets include major US-linked facilities such as:

US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar

Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE

Additional sites linked to US operations in Kuwait

Bahrain has also said the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet was targeted, while smoke has been reported in areas near Juffair, which houses a major US naval presence.

As the situation developed, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE were reported to have closed their airspace.

Qatar also issued public guidance advising residents to stay indoors and avoid areas near military installations, while reports from Kuwait said sirens were activated after explosions were heard.

Separately, there were reports of missile interceptions in parts of the Gulf, including Qatar, where air defense systems were said to have engaged incoming threats.

The broader situation remains fluid, with international reactions continuing to emerge and security alerts expanding across multiple countries. Officials have not released complete details on damage or casualties in all locations at the time of writing.

This is a developing story, and further updates are expected as authorities confirm the scale and impact of the reported strikes and interceptions.

