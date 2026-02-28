Nearly 8,000 drug addicted children and youths under 21 arrested in 2024

A total of 7,950 school-going children and youth below the age of 21 have been arrested within the 2024 over addiction to heroin and ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine), according to Sri Lanka Police.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Govt. Information Department today (28), DIG of the Police Narcotics Bureau Ashoka Dharmasena stated that the number of drug raids and arrests carried out by the police and security forces in 2025 are very high compared to the previous year.

He stated that compared to the 832 kg of heroin seized in 2024, a much higher quantity of 1,831 kg of heroin was taken into custody within the year 2025.

At the same time, the quantity of ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) seized in 2024 was 1,364 kg while this has increased to 3,865 kg the following year.



He revealed that a total of 8,359 kg of cannabis had been taken into custody in 2024 compared to the 17,189 kg seized in 2025.

The biggest issue with regard to this is the fact that the number of school children and youth below the age of 21 who were arrested over drug addiction and possession was 7,950 in 2024 with the majority of these cases related to heroin and ‘Ice’, DIG Ashoka Dharmasena revealed.

He said that 2,257 persons under the age of 21 including school children were arrested on ‘Ice’ related charges while this also includes nearly 200 female children.