SriLankan Airlines suspends flights to Middle East; CAASL implements special program to manage flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) has stated that a special program is being implemented under the leadership of the Director General of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer, Captain Daminda Rambukwella, to facilitate passengers and aircraft arriving in and departing from Sri Lanka.

This measure follows the current situation arising from the closure of airspace of multiple nations due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and surrounding regions.

As SriLankan Airlines and FitsAir have temporarily suspended flight operations to destinations within those countries and to routes utilizing that airspace, passengers intending to travel to such destinations are advised to contact their travel agent or airline to verify flight details before arriving at the airport.

Under the guidance of the Minister, Deputy Minister, and Secretary of the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation, an emergency action plan has been prepared in consultation with relevant stakeholder institutions, led by the Director General of Civil Aviation and CEO, to address the current situation.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka further states that Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport has been prepared to redirect flights if necessary and advises the public not to harbor undue concern regarding the situation.