Two teens missing after boat capsizes in Lunugamvehera Reservoir

February 28, 2026   04:47 pm

Two teenagers have been reported missing following a boat capsizing incident at the Lunugamvehera Reservoir.

According to police, the two youths had gone fishing in the reservoir when they were swept away by strong currents after their boat overturned.

Both missing individuals are reported to be 18 years of age, said police.

Lunugamvehera Police stated that a search and rescue operation has been initiated with assistance from the Tissamaharama Naval Division, together with the Diving Unit, to locate the missing youths.

