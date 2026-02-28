Foreign Ministry issues security guidelines for Sri Lankans in Middle East

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism of Sri Lanka says it is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving security situation in the Middle East.

The safety and well-being of the approximately one million Sri Lankan nationals residing and working in the region remain the Government’s highest priority, it said issuing a special statement today (28).

In light of current regional volatility, all Sri Lankan citizens in the Middle East region are strongly advised to adhere to the following security guidelines:

Stay Informed: Regularly monitor local news outlets and official government announcements within your host country.

Exercise Caution: Avoid non-essential travel, particularly to border areas or regions prone to military activity. Steer clear of large public gatherings protest sites, border areas and sites of military significance.

Maintain Communication: Remain in constant contact with the nearest Sri Lankan Diplomatic Mission. Ensure mobile devices are kept charged and carry physical copies of identification (Passport/NIC) at all times.

The ministry’s spokesman further said that all Sri Lankan Diplomatic Missions have been directed to activate 24/7 emergency hotlines to provide direct support to the community.

Furthermore, the Consular Affairs Division and the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) will shortly publicize dedicated contact numbers for families in Sri Lanka to seek assistance regarding their relatives in the Middle East, it said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is in close contact with all the Sri Lankan diplomatic missions in the Middle Eastern region and have been and will continue to monitor the development.

The Sri Lankan missions have set up emergency hotlines enabling the people to contact the mission and remain in touch in case of any emergency requirements.

So far, there has not been much impact on the Sri Lankans in the Middle Eastern region at the moment, the foreign ministry spokesman said.

The head of the missions are in touch with the Foreign Ministry while an emergency hotline will be set up soon, he said.

UPDATE: Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has issued the following dedicated contact numbers for families in Sri Lanka to seek assistance regarding their relatives in the Middle East: +94 71 980 2822